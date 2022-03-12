Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

A man, identified as Akash Malhotra, a resident of Khandwala area, committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on Wednesday late evening.

Initially, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the incident and took the body into possession for post-mortem. Now, following the statement of deceased’s sister Monika, the police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against his wife, identified as Komal, mother-in-law Sita and brother-in-law Rahul. No arrest has been made till now.

Monika, a resident of Ram Tirath Road, stated to police that her brother was married to Komal, a resident of Khandwala, falling under the Chheharta police station here. She said she got a call from her relative Ekta that she got information that Akash had consumed something and he was rushed to a private hospital. She said she took her uncle Sham Lal and rushed to the hospital where she came to know that Akash had succumbed. As the family had no suspicion at that time, the police have initiated a probe. She said now she learnt that Rahul, brother-in-law of Akash had beaten him up and forced him to drink poisonous substance. Additional SHO Baldev Singh said that further investigations were under progress and no arrest has been made till now.