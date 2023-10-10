Amritsar: Man flees with Honda car on pretext of test drive

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

A man fled with a car on the pretext of going for a test ride. The owner of a car sale outlet said that the unknown suspect came to his shop and selected a Honda City car. He along with one of his employees took the car for a test drive. On the way, he made his employee get down from the car and sped away.

The Chheharta police have registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC in this connection and further probe is on.

Vishal Lad, the complainant and owner of the shop, told the police that he runs a car trading shop, Lad Motors, near Hanuman Mandir in the Chheharta area. He said yesterday, a youth wearing a cap came to the shop around 2.30 pm and said he wanted to purchase a second-hand car. Lad said he selected a white colour Honda City car bearing the registration number DL-4C-AW-2785.

He wanted a test drive and therefore, the shop owner sent his employee Abhibeg Singh with him.

He went towards Fatehgarh Churian road for a test drive. The shop owner said that when he reached near a private hospital on Fatehgarh Churian road, he asked Abhibeg to bring money from inside the hospital where his father was admitted. As Abhibeg Singh alighted from the car and went inside hospital, the suspect sped away with the car, Lad said.