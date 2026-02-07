Amritsar man gets extortion threat from foreign number

The Rajasansi police have booked foreign-based notorious gangster Prabh Dassuwal following a complaint by a 46-year-old farmer in the Ajnala subdivision here on Friday.

The complainant, Harpreet Singh Gill, a resident of Mehlawala village, told the police that he received a WhatsApp call on Friday from a US-based number. The caller allegedly identified himself as “Prabh Dassuwal” and demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion, while threatening to cause harm to his life or property if the demand was not met.

The caller also dared him to record the conversation or inform the police, claiming that he feared no consequences. He further warned that ignoring his calls would lead to serious repercussions.

Harpreet Singh stated that he informed the caller that he was a small farmer and businessman and could not arrange such a large amount. However, the accused allegedly did not relent and continued to press for the extortion money.

Following his statement, the police registered a case and initiated further investigation to trace the caller and verify the identity of the suspect.