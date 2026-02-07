DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar man gets extortion threat from foreign number

Amritsar man gets extortion threat from foreign number

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:06 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Rajasansi police have booked foreign-based notorious gangster Prabh Dassuwal following a complaint by a 46-year-old farmer in the Ajnala subdivision here on Friday.

Advertisement

The complainant, Harpreet Singh Gill, a resident of Mehlawala village, told the police that he received a WhatsApp call on Friday from a US-based number. The caller allegedly identified himself as “Prabh Dassuwal” and demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion, while threatening to cause harm to his life or property if the demand was not met.

Advertisement

The caller also dared him to record the conversation or inform the police, claiming that he feared no consequences. He further warned that ignoring his calls would lead to serious repercussions.

Advertisement

Harpreet Singh stated that he informed the caller that he was a small farmer and businessman and could not arrange such a large amount. However, the accused allegedly did not relent and continued to press for the extortion money.

Following his statement, the police registered a case and initiated further investigation to trace the caller and verify the identity of the suspect.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts