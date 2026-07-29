Amritsar: Man held for defaulting on excise payment

The Excise Department on Tuesday arrested a resident of Rupowali Brahmana for defaulting on payment of outstanding excise revenue.

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A case under Section 69(1) of the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887, has been registered against Rakesh Kumar, alias Rakesh Bhanot.

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DS Cheema, Assistant Excise Commissioner, Excise Range, Amritsar, said the operation was led by Inderjeet Singh Sahijra, Excise Officer, Tarn Taran. Cheema warned of strict legal action against defaulters.