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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar man held for desecrating Gutka Sahib during argument with mother over money

Amritsar man held for desecrating Gutka Sahib during argument with mother over money

In her complaint, the accused’s mother, who works as a domestic helper, alleged that her son had been addicted to drugs for a long time and frequently demanded money from her

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:18 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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A man has been arrested in Amritsar for allegedly snatching and desecrating a Gutka Sahib during an argument with his mother over money.

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According to police, the incident took place in the Verka area, where a case has been registered under Section 299 of the BNS. The accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Sonu.

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In her complaint, the accused’s mother, Amarjeet Kaur, who works as a domestic helper, alleged that her son had been addicted to drugs for a long time and frequently demanded money from her. On the evening of June 29, while she was sitting outside her house reciting Sri Sukhmani Sahib, Hardeep allegedly asked her for money. When she refused, he reportedly became enraged, snatched the Gutka Sahib from her hands, and tore its pages, leading to alleged desecration.

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After the incident, the accused fled the spot. The woman informed her family members and later lodged a complaint with the Verka police.

Acting promptly, the police registered an FIR and arrested the accused. Officials said the matter is being investigated from all angles, considering its religious sensitivity.

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ACP Ravinder Singh and SHO Verka Sumandeep Kaur said the accused was produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody.

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