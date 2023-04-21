Amritsar: Man held with 4 stolen bikes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Chheharta police have nabbed a vehicle lifter, identified as Baljit Singh of Dhattal village falling under the Gharinda police station, here and recovered four stolen bikes from his possession. Chheharta SHO Gurwinder Singh said that Baljit was arrested from San Sahib Road when he was travelling on a bike sans registration number plate. He could not give satisfactory answers to police queries and later the bike was found to be stolen one. A case was registered against him and during probe, the police seized three more bikes from him. Meanwhile, in another incident the police arrested Vikramjit Singh of Khurmania and Gurpreet Singh of Kauke village and seized one stolen motorcycle from them. They had stolen the bike from Khandwala and were arrested from near Kale village turn. tns

2 bike-borne men snatch mobile

Amritsar: The police have booked two unknown motorcycle-borne persons for snatching a mobile phone from Jasnoor Kaur, a local resident, when she was going to a tuition centre in the Rani Ka Bagh area.