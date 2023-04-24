Amritsar: Man killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An elderly man, Mangal Singh, died after a car hit his e-rickshaw in the Cantonment police station area on Saturday night. The incident took place when Mangal was going to drop his relative on his e-rickshaw at Ghanupur Kale village. On the complaint of Karambir Singh, son of Mangal, the police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver under Section 279, 337, 338, 427 and 304-A of the IPC and initiated further investigations into the matter.