Amritsar man loses Rs 1.42L in online fraud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 10

In yet another instance, a local resident lost Rs1.42 lakh in cyber fraud here. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons in this connection.

Kulwinder Singh, the victim, told the police that on April 4, he ordered some goods and made payment through Google Pay digital wallet.

Later, he received a call on his mobile wherein the caller asked for an OTP that came on his mobile. He said he mistakenly gave the OTP.

Soon after, he said, unscrupulous elements withdrew Rs50,000 twice from his account.

He said Rs42,900 were again debited from his account and he lost total Rs1.42 lakh within minutes.

Anup Kumar, in-charge, cyber cell, said a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act was registered against unidentified persons and further investigations were on.