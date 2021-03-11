Amritsar man opens fire, injures wife, her niece

Amritsar: A matrimonial dispute turned ugly after a man shot at his wife and her niece in Mustafabad area. The accused, identified as Daljit Singh of Nehru Colony on Majitha Road, injured Charanjit Kaur, his wife, and her niece, Manpreet. They were admitted to GNDH, where their condition was stated to be stable. Charanjit’s brother Sukhbir Singh said Charanjit had a dispute with her husband and was living with them for the past one month. He said on Wednesday, when Daljit came to his house to take her back, they entered into a verbal duel. He took out a pistol and fired at Charanjit, which hit her on her right foot. He said when his niece came to save her, he opened fire at her also with the bullet piercing her right leg. The accused fled after firing another shot in the air. SI Jagbir Singh said a case under Section 307 of the IPC and Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered against Daljit.
