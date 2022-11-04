Amritsar: Man posing as Income Tax inspector held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

The Chheharta police have arrested a man who ‘extorted’ Rs 5,000 from a drug de-addiction centre while posing as an Income Tax (IT) inspector.

The suspect has been identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar area located on the Tarn Taran road here.

Simranjit Singh, manager of Samapan drug de-addiction centre in Chheharta, told the police that a person reached there around 2 pm yesterday. He represented himself as the inspector of the Income Tax Department.

He said the suspect was looking for the centre’s owner, identified as Rohit. He rang up the centre’s owner and handed over the phone to the suspect. After sometime, Rohit asked him to give Rs 5,000 to the suspect. Manjit took the money and went out of the centre. Simranjit asked his security person Satbir Singh to follow the suspect. Satbir went out and saw that he was hiring an auto-rickshaw. Following which, they got suspicious and caught him.

The suspect was brought back to the de-addiction centre. He later admitted that he was faking the identity and did not work with any department. Simranjit contacted his owner and informed him about the incident. He asked them to hand over the suspect to the police.

The police have registered a case against the suspect under Section 420 of the IPC. Further investigations were on in the matter.