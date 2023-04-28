Amritsar: Man robbed of Rs 6,000 cash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two unidentified persons detained a watchman and decamped with Rs 6,000 from him. Dheeraj Kumar, the victim, told the police that he was working as watchman at an under-construction house in the Greenfield area. He said on Wednesday in the wee hours two unidentified persons came tied his hands and legs and took money from his pocket. The police have registered a case in this regard. tns

One arrested under NDPS Act

Amritsar: The Ghainda police in Amritsar rural police district nabbed Jagdeep Singh of Rangarh village for allegedly possessing 100-gm heroin. ASI Harjinder Singh, investigating officer, said Jagdeep was arrested from near shrine Peer Baba Dalam Shah where police have put up a naka. During search, the police recovered the contraband. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him. tns

Bike snatched at gunpoint

Mobile snatched from migrant

Amritsar: Four unidentified persons snatched a mobile from a migrant, identified as Panna Lal, a resident of Jaspal Nagar in Vallah. In his complaint to the police, he alleged that four unidentified persons intercepted and snatched his mobile in the Maqboolpura area. The police have registered a case.