Amritsar: Man robbed of SUV, cellphones

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Three unidentified persons snatched an SUV, three phones and cash from a local resident who along with his fiancee was returning home on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. They were returning home after having dinner at a hotel located on the Airport road. His SUV was later found to be burnt on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road. Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered. He said CCTV footage were being examined to find clues about the perpetrators. TNS

Paddy bungled, three booked

Amritsar: The Rajasansi police have booked a transporter and his son among three persons for allegedly bungling over 208 quintal of paddy. They were identified as Satnam Singh and Navroop Singh, both residents of Bhilowal village in Kathunangal and Kuldeep Singh of Manochahal in Tarn Taran. They were booked following a complaint filed by Balwinder Singh of Harsha Chhina. A case under Sections 420, 411, 406, 511 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against them, while no arrest has been made so far. Further investigation is under progress, said the police. The complainant said on October 4, he had hired Satnam Singh to lift paddy from Harsha Chhina grain market and shift it to Adani Wilmar Pvt Ltd in Ferozepur. However, it did not reach there. The incident came to light when the commission agents did not get their payments from the company. The police said further investigation was under on. tns

COTPA violations: 26 issued challan

Amritsar: The tobacco control wing of the district Health Department issued 26 challans for violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and ban on smoking at public places. The nodal officer for national tobacco control programme said 19 challans were issued to shopkeepers selling tobacco products and seven were issued to individuals found smoking at public places. District mass media officer Amardeep Singh said 35 cigarette shops in different areas of the city were inspected. tns

2 nabbed with 270-gm heroin

Amritsar: The city police nabbed two drug peddlers with 270-gm heroin and Rs 3.30 lakh drug money here on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Adeeb Khan, alias Bir, of Samola village, Alwar, Rajasthan, now a resident of Golden Avenue, Amritsar, and Sunny, alias Sunny Lifafa, of Street Makbulpura, Amritsar. Abhimannyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP City-3), said during patrolling, a police team led by in-charge Satnam Singh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar police station intercepted the accused, Adeeb Khan and Sunny, and recovered 270-gm heroin and Rs 3.30 lakh drug money from them. A case under Sections 21-C, 27-A, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered.