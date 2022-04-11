Amritsar: Man shot dead, 3 hurt in clash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 10

A man was reportedly shot dead while three others were injured, when two groups of the Gujjar community clashed with each other over the possession of a religious shrine in Bagga village under Mehta police late on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Laldeen (45). The injured were rushed to the hospital. SP Manoj Thakur confirmed the incident and said a posse of police was deputed to control the situation. The police have started a probe to identify the perpetrators. Tension gripped the area, when two groups of Gujjar community came face to face over possession of a dargah in the area. Both groups indulged in firing and pelted each other with stones. They also set two tractors and other vehicles on fire. Four huts were also gutted. A fire team was also called.

The police reached and tried bringing the situation under control but the warring groups confronted the police team after which more police teams were summoned.

The body was sent for autopsy. The statements of both groups were being recorded. The process to identify the accused is on. —