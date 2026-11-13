Amritsar: Manch calls out MC over rising pollution levels

Expressing concern over the city’s deteriorating air quality, local activists have urged the Municipal Corporation to take immediate measures to control pollution and protect residents from its harmful effects.

In a representation submitted to Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia and Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, office-bearers of the Amritsar Vikas Manch said multiple factors, including vehicular emissions, construction activities, prolonged dry weather, paddy harvesting and firecracker bursting during Diwali, had added to the pollution levels.

The manch urged the civic body to immediately put in place its dust suppression and fogging machines, reportedly procured at a cost of several crores of rupees. It also sought regular water sprinkling on roads across the city, particularly in densely populated residential areas, to control airborne dust.

Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron, Amritsar Vikas Manch, suggested that treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Gounabad, Khaparkheri and Chatiwind could be used for dust suppression, subject to its suitability.

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It also expressed concern over the alleged wastage of treated water from these facilities, saying the resource should be put to productive use instead of being allowed to flow unused.

The representation was signed by manch patron Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron Manmohan Singh Brar, president Surinderjit Singh, senior vice-president Rajwinder Singh Gill, Kuldeep Singh Boparai, Kawaljit Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Singh and Jaspal Singh.

The organisation called upon the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner to treat air pollution as a public health concern and initiate corrective measures without delay.