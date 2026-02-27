Amritsar: Mason saved after emergency surgery at Dukh Nivaran Hospital
Amarjeet was admitted to Dukh Nivaran Hospital on February 7 after wood saw blade severed his abdomen, causing severe damage to his intestines
Advertisement
A successful emergency surgery was performed by a team of doctors at Dukh Nivaran Hospital in Amritsar, where doctors saved the life of a mason, Amarjeet Singh, after a severe wood saw accident.
Advertisement
Amarjeet was admitted to the hospital on the evening of February 7 after a wood saw blade severed his abdomen, causing severe damage to his intestines.
Advertisement
Despite low initial chances of survival due to extreme blood loss, the medical team successfully performed the surgery, saving his life.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement