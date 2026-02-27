DT
PT
Amritsar: Mason saved after emergency surgery at Dukh Nivaran Hospital

Amritsar: Mason saved after emergency surgery at Dukh Nivaran Hospital

Amarjeet was admitted to Dukh Nivaran Hospital on February 7 after wood saw blade severed his abdomen, causing severe damage to his intestines

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:19 PM Feb 27, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The medical team successfully performed the surgery. Tribune Photo
A successful emergency surgery was performed by a team of doctors at Dukh Nivaran Hospital in Amritsar, where doctors saved the life of a mason, Amarjeet Singh, after a severe wood saw accident.

Amarjeet was admitted to the hospital on the evening of February 7 after a wood saw blade severed his abdomen, causing severe damage to his intestines.

Despite low initial chances of survival due to extreme blood loss, the medical team successfully performed the surgery, saving his life.

Tags :
