Amritsar: Maternal uncle held for 15-year-old girl’s murder

The city police on Tuesday arrested the main accused in the murder of a 15-year-old girl from Jalandhar district.

Advertisement

The incident dates back to July 15 when the accused had allegedly assaulted the victim at a house in Amritsar, the police said.

Advertisement

DCP (Law and Order) Alam Vijay Singh said the accused, Vineet Kumar, alias Honey, of Roopnagar locality was the victim’s maternal uncle, adding that his accomplices Nannu, Malkeet Singh, alias Kitti, and an unidentified person were yet to be arrested.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had assaulted the victim on the suspicion of theft. Following the victim’s death, the accused allegedly attempted to destroy the evidence and intimidate her family. The DCP said the weapon with which the accused assaulted the victim had also been recovered.

After the incident came to light, a case under Sections 103 (murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at the Gate Hakima police station on July 15.

Advertisement

The complaint was lodged by the victim’s elder brother, Sujal Sahota of Phillaur, who alleged that the victim’s maternal uncle, Vineet Kumar on July 15, asked him to bring the minor to his house to discuss an urgent matter. The complainant, along with his parents, sister and a family friend, travelled to Amritsar. While the parents and friend waited outside in a vehicle, the complainant and his sister went inside the accused’s house. Vineet then accused the girl of stealing gold earrings.

When the brother denied the allegation, Vineet allegedly assaulted both siblings, forced the brother out of the room, and locked the door from inside. Vineet then allegedly called his brother Nannu, who too reportedly assaulted the minor.

The complainant eventually broke into the room to allegedly find his sister lying unconscious.

He alleged that after learning that the victim had died, the accused stuffed the body in a car’s boot and left for Jalandhar.

On the way near Kartarpur, Malkeet and an unidentified person intercepted them, transferred the body to their vehicle, and forced Vineet’s wife to accompany them.

The accused also threatened to kill the entire family if they approached the police. The family suspected that the murder was the fallout of the victim’s refusal to get into a relationship with Vineet.

The latter also has an NDPS case registered against him.