Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

The municipal corporation (MC) has appointed ward in-charges to resolve complaints related to cleanliness, sewerage system, streetlights and horticulture on daily basis.

MC Commissioner Rahul said in-charges had been appointed for every ward to deal with complaints related to cleanliness, garbage lifting, sewerage system, streetlights and horticulture waste.

The in-charges would settle complaints of residents received by the MC on a daily basis, he said.

Residents could register their complaints on the toll free number 18001802103 or call the MC on telephone numbers 0183-2506149 and 2822222. The ward in-charge would send complaint to the field staff to solve it as soon as possible and also inform the complainant about the progress.

The MC Commissioner has also constituted a complaint cell for early disposal of complaints.

Rahul said field staff of various departments was also appointed to address complaints related to the health, streetlight, operation and maintenance and horticulture wings. The staff would follow instructions of respective ward in-charge.

Rahul appealed to residents to support the MC in keeping the city clean and green. He said the civic body would leave no stone unturned for providing basic amenities to city residents.