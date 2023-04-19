Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

Amritsar, April 18
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Building Inspector Vishal Rampal who is posted at the Amritsar Municipal Corporation. Rampal and a clerk, Gurvinder Singh Guri, both of whom were posted at the Ludhiana MC, had taken a bribe of Rs 6,000 from someone in two installments.
The complainant Jugal Kishore, resident of Haibowal, Ludhiana had alleged that Rampal and Gurvinder Singh have taken Rs 6,000 as a bribe in two installments in place of issuing NOC of his property. The complainant further alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 15,000 for the same but the deal was settled at Rs 6,000. He further added that the complainant has recorded the conversation on his mobile in this regard.
The VB unit of the Ludhiana range has investigated the allegations levelled in the complaint and registered a corruption case at the VB police station in Ludhiana against the duo after finding them guilty of demanding and accepting a bribe. Both the accused have been arrested, and would be produced in the competent court tomorrow in Ludhiana. Further investigation in the case is under way, the vigilance officer said.
