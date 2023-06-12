Amritsar MC campaign continues against illegal constructions

Amritsar, June 11
The drive against illegal under-construction buildings is being continued by the town planning wing of the Municipal Corporation.
Three buildings were demolished in Putlighar area of West Zone. The MC team witnessed arguments with the owners of an under-construction building. Some parts of the building were demolished. The building owner said that he would remove the rest of the construction himself. For this, the building owner also gave a written notice to the department. When the construction was being demolished in Putlighar area, bricks fell on electricity wires causing sparks.
Besides, the MTP wing demolished some parts of two under-construction hotels at Golden Avenue.
