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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar MC claim of fixing garbage crisis false, situation even worse: Locals

Amritsar MC claim of fixing garbage crisis false, situation even worse: Locals

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Heaps of garbage can be seen near parks in Ranjit Avenue and other locations in Amritsar.
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With heaps of garbage dotting most parts of the city, the civic body’s claim of fixing the crisis has fallen flat on its face.

Raising questions over the regularity of door-to-door collection, bulk waste management and garbage lifting from temporary collection points, locals say the situation had only worsened with time.The new solid waste management company has been working in the city for nearly a year now.

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It had earlier promised to streamline the waste management system within six months. But nothing of the sort happened and complaints of irregular garbage lifting kept pouring in. In some colonies along the Bypass Road, the residents said no garbage collection vehicle had come for the past four days.

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Sanitary inspector Vijay Gill said at times, due to snag, vehicles were unable to reach garbage collection points.

However, the residents said such disruptions often resulted in waste piling up along streets and at collection points.One of the major concerns is the emergence of temporary dumping sites across the city. “After complaints, garbage is lifted

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from one place and shifted to another,” a local said.

Heaps of garbage can be seen near parks in Ranjit Avenue.

Ditto is the situation in colonies along 88-Foot Road, where the residents allege that waste lifting receives inadequate attention.

The presence of garbage near Beant Park in the otherwise posh Ranjit Avenue area

also highlights negligence

and slackness on the part of the authorities.

Social activist Pawan Kumar Sharma said waste at several dumping spots indicated that bulk waste management was not being properly implemented. He alleged that many hotels and restaurants were dumping waste at such locations instead of ensuring its proper disposal.

Sharma also questioned the enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic, saying a large quantity of plastic waste could still be found in garbage heaps across the city.

He said the continued presence of such waste indicated gaps in enforcement.

Municipal Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, however, said there had been considerable improvement in garbage lifting and processing. He said around 8.5 lakh metric tonnes of waste had been processed at the Bhagtanwala dump site and that the civic body expected to soon start the processing of waste generated on a daily basis.He added that regular processing of fresh waste would further reduce the accumulation of garbage and help address the problems being reported from different parts of the city.

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