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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar MC continues action against illegal dairies

Amritsar MC continues action against illegal dairies

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:34 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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The seized cattle being shifted to a cow shed in Amritsar.
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The Amritsar Municipal Corporation on Friday conducted a special enforcement drive against unauthorised dairies operating in residential areas of Kot Khalsa and New Model Town.

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During the operation, officials identified two unauthorised dairies and initiated action to remove the animals. A total of seven cattle were seized and safely shifted to a gaushala as part of the civic body’s ongoing campaign to tackle the issue of stray and illegally housed animals within city limits.

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The drive was carried out in the presence of health officials Dr Rama and JP Babar, along with enforcement staff of the municipal corporation and support from the Punjab Police.

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill reiterated that the civic body remains committed to maintaining public hygiene, road safety and orderly urban living. He said unauthorised dairies and cattle sheds operating in residential localities create sanitation issues, traffic obstructions and inconvenience for residents, adding that such enforcement drives would continue in different parts of the city.

Officials of the municipal corporation also appealed to residents not to keep cattle in unauthorised locations and to cooperate with the civic administration in keeping the holy city clean, safe and well-regulated.

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