Amritsar MC cracks down on illegal cattle pounds

The civic body on Saturday acted against four illegal cattle pounds operating from wards 63 and 67, including Wadda Haripura and Shiv Nagar Colony.

The action follows the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with Duty Magistrate Angad Singh supervising the drive.

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Although those operating the pounds resisted the move, officials with the help of police went ahead with the drive and shifted cattle heads to a gaushala.

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the drive against illegal cattle pounds within the municipal limits would continue in view of the High Court’s directions.

Other operators were asked to permanently shift their cattle outside the municipal limits instead of waiting for enforcement action.

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The civic body said failure to comply with the directions could invite strict action, while urging dairy operators to cooperate with the administration and voluntarily relocate their cattle outside the city limits.

Sanitary Inspector Ravinder Kumar said the drive aimed at ensuring compliance with the court’s directions and preventing illegal dairy operations from continuing within the municipal area.