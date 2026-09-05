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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar MC cracks down on unauthorised shop

Amritsar MC cracks down on unauthorised shop

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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MC staff seal a shop along Mall Road near Ram Bagh.
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The Estate Department of the Municipal Corporation sealed a shop constructed on disputed land opposite Company Bagh.

The civic body also launched a probe into the alleged sale of municipal land worth crores near Thandi Khui on Mall Road.

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The action follows the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill and Additional Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh. The team, led by Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia, reached the site and sealed the shop after finding that the occupants had allegedly proceeded with the construction despite receiving notices by the corporation.

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According to civic officials, the land measures around 1,000 sq yards. The occupants had earlier been warned against carrying out any construction on the site but allegedly went ahead and constructed a shop and subsequently rented it out.

Following the action, Bhatia wrote to the district administration and the electricity authorities, seeking legal action against the occupants and disconnection of the electricity connection to the unauthorised structure.

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Meanwhile, the Estate Department has begun a separate probe into around 1,000 sq yards of prime land located opposite Thandi Khui on Mall Road. The civic body is examining allegations that local kiosk operators had purportedly sold or transferred municipal land to a prominent private hospital for crores. As part of the inquiry, the Estate Department conducted a fresh measurement of the land. Civic officials said notices had previously been issued to the parties concerned and that they had been given opportunities to establish their ownership or lawful possession of the property.

However, no valid ownership documents had so far been produced before the civic body, they added. The parties concerned have now been directed to submit documents establishing their proof of ownership. The officials said the allegations would be examined on the basis of revenue and municipal records as well as documents produced by the parties. “If the land is found to belong to the Municipal Corporation or any irregularity is established, legal action will be taken,” they stated.

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