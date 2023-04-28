Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

The Municipal Corporation (MC) cracked whip on illegal constructions in the city. On the directions of Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the municipal town planning (MTP) wing of the MC partially demolished and sealed 10 illegal under-construction buildings.

A team led by East Zone assistant town planner (ATP) Harjinder Singh and building inspector Rohini along with demolition staff and corporation police removed shuttering of the lenter of a large commercial building being constructed in the Golden Avenue area. The ATP said the building was being constructed in violation of building bylaws and contrary to the sanctioned plan.

Similarly, six under-construction shops being built illegally outside a closed factory were partially demolished. The factory owner illegally developed a small colony inside the factory. The MC team demolished the walls of illegal plots. Along with this, two under-construction buildings were also sealed as the owner of building didn’t approve the plan.

Joint Commissioner inspects civic body’s auto workshop

Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh conducted an inspection of the MC’s auto workshop at Gol Bagh here yesterday. He inspected the development work going on there along with auto workshop in-charge health officer Dr Rama. After this, the details of vehicles from all the municipal corporation departments were collected. He also checked all the vehicles being operated from the workshop daily.

The Joint Commissioner also took report of daily consumption of fuel and method of fuel allotment to various vehicles. He also asked for the list of names and contact numbers of the drivers.

Apart from this, Hardeep Singh collected the details of vehicle being repaired in the auto workshop.

“It was a routine checking of the auto workshop. A written report has been sought from the officials of the auto workshop. We will check the issues being faced by staff and improve the things,” said Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh.