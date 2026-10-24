Amritsar MC demolishes property of habitual offender facing 8 FIRs

The Municipal Corporation, with assistance from the Amritsar Commissionerate Police, on Saturday demolished a property allegedly constructed illegally by habitual offender Malkeet Singh alias Tunda in Aman Avenue on Majitha Road.

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The police said this was the 29th such action against properties linked to habitual offenders as part of the anti-drug campaign. The Commissionerate Police assisted the civic body in maintaining law and order during the demolition.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravinderpal Singh Sidhu said Malkeet Singh, 44, had eight FIRs and two daily diary reports (DDRs) registered against him. The cases included murder, attempt to murder, robbery and offences under the Arms Act.

He is also facing a case under the NDPS Act registered in March 2025, in which 265 gm of heroin, Rs 4,500 in alleged drug money and a motorcycle were reportedly recovered. Several cases against him are pending trial, the DCP said.

His wife, Preeti, is also facing six cases under the NDPS Act, including those involving alleged heroin recoveries. According to police records, both were released from jail earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Sidhu said the Amritsar Commissionerate Police had registered 1,638 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 2,615 people between January 1 and September 23 this year.

During the period, the police seized 155.986 kg of heroin and 12.408 kg of methamphetamine (ICE), recovered Rs 94.92 lakh in alleged drug money and impounded 58 vehicles.