Amritsar MC distributes safety gear worth Rs 36 lakh to 1,700 Safai Sewaks

The Municipal Corporation Amritsar (MCA) yesterday distributed safety and protective equipment worth approximately Rs 36 lakh among 1,700 Safai Sewaks working across the city

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The initiative was undertaken to ensure the safety, dignity and welfare of sanitation workers who perform vital frontline duties in maintaining cleanliness and public hygiene across Amritsar.

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Under the programme, PPE kits, raincoats, safety jackets, gloves, caps, safety shoes and aprons were provided to all Safai Sewaks. The distribution assumes particular significance in view of the approaching monsoon season, during which sanitation workers continue to perform their duties under challenging weather conditions.

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said he has consistently emphasised that sanitation workers are the backbone of the city’s cleanliness system and that their workplace safety must remain a priority. In line with these directions, the MC has taken this welfare-oriented step to equip sanitation staff with proper protective gear so they can discharge their duties safely and efficiently.

“The protective equipment has been distributed under the Swachh Bharat Mission at an expenditure of approximately Rs 36 lakh. This initiative is expected to reduce occupational risks, improve working conditions and further motivate sanitation workers who contribute daily towards keeping the holy city clean and healthy,” said Shergill.

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Officials appreciated the dedication and tireless service of the Safai Sewaks and reiterated that the MC would continue to undertake such employee welfare measures in the future.