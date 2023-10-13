Amritsar MC elections may be held on old ward pattern, feel parties

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 12

While the announcement has been made that the long due Municipal Corporation elections might finally be held, authorities here are still awaiting a final notification for delimitation of 85 wards in Amritsar. The MC had initiated the delimitation of wards in June 2022 and the process is yet to be completed. The Municipal Commissioner heard objections to the draft notifications from over 200 persons and sent a report to the Department of Local Bodies. The department is now supposed to issue a final notification for delimitation.

After the announcement of elections by the government, it was expected that a final notification might be issued soon. Meanwhile, local politicians are of the view that the elections may be held on the old ward pattern as delimitation was not done properly. The notification and schedule for these elections is expected shortly, followed by the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The state government has announced that the elections will be held for five Municipal Corporations including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Fazilka before November 15. The Local Bodies Department has already communicated with the Election Commission for facilitating these elections. The elections for the municipal corporations have been delayed due to the delayed delimitation process. The previous MC House was dissolved on January 21, 2023 after completing its five-year tenure.

“Conducting elections based on the old ward boundaries might be a practical solution. The government should replace the reservation for women candidates from odd to even constituencies and hold elections. Only one month is left for the elections and the delimitation process is still not complete in Amritsar and other cities,” said Mahesh Kumar, a local leader.

Meanwhile, political parties and local politicians have started conducting meetings to prepare for the elections and get nominated for tickets from their respective political parties.