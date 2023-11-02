Amritsar MC elections unlikely to be held on schedule

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, November 1
Contrary to the State Election Commission’s directive to hold the civic body elections before November 15, the government is unlikely to do so if the latest direction of the Commission is anything to go by.
The MC polls are likely to get pushed beyond November 15 as the Election Commission has extended the date for submitting claims and objections arising due to change of wards after delimitation till November 7. These claims and objections will be disposed of by the authorities before November 17. Earlier, the date was October 31. The final publication of voters’ lists will be done on November 21. Giving information in this regard, District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that for updating the voters’ lists of the Municipal Corporation, the State Election Commission appointed the following officials as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for the given wards: SDM Amritsar-2 for ward numbers 1 to 15; Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Amritsar, for ward numbers 16 to 29; SDM Amritsar-1 for ward numbers 30 to 43; Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, for ward numbers 44 to 57; Additional Chief Administrator, Amritsar Development Authority, for ward numbers 58 to 71 and Assistant Commissioner, State Tax, Amritsar-2 for ward numbers 72 to 85.
