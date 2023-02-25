Amritsar MC employees found missing from duty

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 24

In a surprise check at 9.15 am by Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, most of the employees of various departments were found absent at the Ranjit Avenue head office. Only a few employees were on time.

Hardeep clicked the pictures of vacant offices and posted on the WhatsApp groups of employees. Some of the employees sent their pictures that they are in field. Joint Commissioner MC issued the show-cause notices to head of departments of all the departments in this regard.

Earlier, the MC had installed the biometric attendance machines, which are reportedly lying defunct. The MC officials stated that the absenteeism would be taken serious and biometric attendance would be resumed at head office of the MC.