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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar MC faces heat as hoardings dot city walls amid poll hullabaloo

Amritsar MC faces heat as hoardings dot city walls amid poll hullabaloo

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:54 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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A hoarding on a flyover in Amritsar.
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Ahead of the Assembly elections, campaigning has picked up, so has defacement.

At every nook and corner, one can see hoardings of political parties. Be it walls, gates or pillars of flyovers, those eyeing tickets are leaving nothing to chance.

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Sadly, the Municipal Corporation is yet to take note of the unauthorised publicity.

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On the Batala road, at least four aspirants, including the sitting MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur, seeking the Aam Aadmi Party ticket have put up their posters.

“For addresses, locals refer to pillar numbers, which now have been covered by illegal posters,” said Baljeet Singh, a resident.

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Similarly, the pillars of elevated road too have been covered with posters by ticket aspirants.

Locals say leaders of the ruling party are defacing the city and nobody is acting against them.

The rampant use of public infrastructure for political promotion raises questions about the rule enforcement by the MC against unauthorised advertisements.

The apparent lack of action by the civic body also leaves one wondering if rules are being enforced uniformly, particularly when the publicity involves aspirants from the ruling party.

The residents say the civic body is responsible for maintaining the city’s public spaces and regulating advertisements, adding that the unchecked publicity campaign had brought its enforcement mechanism under scrutiny.

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