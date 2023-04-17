Amritsar MC fails to resume dog sterilisation, to float tender again

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 16

Even after the approval of funds, the e-tendering for the sterilisation of 20,000 dogs has failed to materialise so far. With the delay in the e-tender for dog sterilisation of 20,000 canines by the Municipal Corporation, the work at the Animal Birth Control Centre-Nariangarh is yet to resume.

The tender for the sterilisation of 20,000 dogs was floated in the month of January and was opened on February 22. Two private firms have submitted their bids to get contract of the dog sterilisation in the city. After the opening of the technical and financial bids of the e-tender by the Municipal Corporation, it was sent to the Local Governments Department in Chandigarh, for the vetting of the bids. One of the firms had some objections regarding this e-tender. The tender committee of the Municipal Corporation conducted a meeting and discussed the issue.

According to the information, the tender was cancelled after new guidelines were issued by the e-tender committee of the MC. Now on April 17, Municipal Corporation Commissioner would order the re-installation of the e-tender.

There is no respite from the menace of stray dogs in the city. At present, more than 50,000 stray dogs roaming on the streets of the city. Incidents of dog bite are also very common. The sterilization of dogs has remained suspended since June last year. In the last three years, around 9,250 stray dogs have been sterilised by the Municipal Corporation in different phases.

The Health Wing officials claimed that the tendering process would be completed as soon as possible and the sterilisation of dogs would be resumed soon.

“The Municipal Corporation should speed up the dog sterilisation work to cap the increasing population of dogs. There should be more animal birth control centers in the city to get rid of stray dogs,” said Randhir Sharma, a resident of bypass road.