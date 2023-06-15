Amritsar MC fixes house tax recovery target at Rs 11.35 crore

Amritsar, June 14
Joint Municipal Commissioner Hardeep Singh has issued orders to the Property Tax Department to collect Rs 11.35 crore by June 30. After holding a meeting with the officials of the property tax wing, the Joint Commissioner issued guidelines to enhance the recovery in the month of June.
Zone-wise targets have been given to the field staff to achieve till June 30. The staff of Central Zone have been given a target of Rs 2 crore, North Zone will collect Rs 4.50 crore, South Zone will collect Rs 1 crore, East Zone staff have to collect Rs 2 crore and West Zone Rs 1.75 crore as per the potential of their respective areas.
At present, Rs 2.35 crore is outstanding with the defaulters, who received the sealing notices from the Municipal Corporation. The MC has issued sealing notices to 12,724 defaulter property owners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...