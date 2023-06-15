Amritsar MC fixes house tax recovery target at Rs 11.35 crore

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 14

Joint Municipal Commissioner Hardeep Singh has issued orders to the Property Tax Department to collect Rs 11.35 crore by June 30. After holding a meeting with the officials of the property tax wing, the Joint Commissioner issued guidelines to enhance the recovery in the month of June.

Zone-wise targets have been given to the field staff to achieve till June 30. The staff of Central Zone have been given a target of Rs 2 crore, North Zone will collect Rs 4.50 crore, South Zone will collect Rs 1 crore, East Zone staff have to collect Rs 2 crore and West Zone Rs 1.75 crore as per the potential of their respective areas.

At present, Rs 2.35 crore is outstanding with the defaulters, who received the sealing notices from the Municipal Corporation. The MC has issued sealing notices to 12,724 defaulter property owners.