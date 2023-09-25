Amritsar MC gives 10% rebate on property tax, collects 17.22 crore

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

By offering 10 per cent rebate on paying pending property tax dues, the municipal corporation (MC) has managed to collect Rs 17.22 crore till weekend.

The Punjab Government is giving 10 per cent discount to those owners, who would pay property tax by September 30. Taking advantage of the rebate, people are clearing their pending tax dues. Besides, officials of the MC are collecting property tax by setting up camps in various city markets.

An amount of Rs 85, 38,387 has been collected at a camp organised with the help of the Mall Road Welfare Association. Similarly, over Rs 15 lakh property tax was collected at a camp in the West Zone industrial area. Earlier, tax collection camp was organised at the Old Focal Point.

The MC organised property tax collection camps at Dalmia Charitable Trust and Mall Road on Saturday. In all, 129 owners paid property tax at the camps.

Similarly, over Rs 15 lakh property tax was collected at a camp in the West Zone industrial area. Earlier, tax collection camp was organised at the Old Focal Point. Such camps are also being organised by the Ranjit Avenue Welfare Association.