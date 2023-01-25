Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 24

The General House of the Municipal Corporation was dissolved on Monday. All 85 councillors including Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi and Deputy Mayor Younis Kumar are no longer on any official position in the House. They are not able to exercise the powers which were earlier given to them under the Punjab Municipal Act.

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi took charge as administrator of the General House. He will exercise all powers to approve resolutions and send it to the government. The resolutions regarding development and delimitation of wards would get approval from the MC Commissioner. The MC officials and staff are now preparing proposals for development work and get approval from the MC Commissioner instead of General House.

In the absence of public representation in General House, the general public would face inconvenience in some of the official works. There are several documents which need attestation of the area councillor for the applicant. The former councillors would not be able to attest the documents and give testimony.

Apart from this, the residents often complain to the area councillor about the choking of sewer line, water contamination, dysfunctional streetlights and other civic issues. Now the MC’s field staff have to address the problems of residents directly

Daljit Singh, Secretary, Municipal Corporation, said, “The routine functioning of the House would not be disrupted. The MC Commissioner would work as administrator and approve the proposals of civil works. The complaints and maintenance works would be handled by our field staff. The practice would continue until the new House of public representatives gets elected.”