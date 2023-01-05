Amritsar MC initiates ‘Walk the ward’ drive to improve sanitation

Amritsar, January 4
‘Walk the Ward’ is the new plan prepared by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation to inspect the state of sanitation, management of garbage and address other issues in the city by asking the officials to visit all the civic wards. Senior officials of the health wing of MC would lead the drive. In the wake of expected visits of teams from the Central Government to inspect the sanitation for a nationwide survey, the MC has been making efforts to improve its ranking this time. In 2022, the MC improved only two ranks in the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2022. Before the visit of the Central teams, the MC officials have decided to keep a check on sanitary conditions on Ground Zero on their own.
