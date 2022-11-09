Amritsar MC misses third deadline to complete delimitation survey

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

Even as the deadline for completion of delimitation of wards for the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections has been enhanced thrice, the work is still incomplete. The present term of the MC House would end in January next year.

It is imperative to hold the elections before the term ends. However, as the delimitation work is incomplete, it would not be possible to conduct the elections on stipulated time. The work of delimitation of MC wards had started in May. Presently, the MC has 85 words. The officials stated that the number of wards may increase or decrease depending on the report of the delimitation work.

MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, in a meeting with the employees conducting delimitation work earlier last week, had asked them to complete the work within a week. However, sources in the department claimed that the work is still incomplete.

The delay in completion of the delimitation work is also impacting the functioning of MC wings from which the employees have been drawn. Sources said the delay had caused huge backlog in these wings.

“The employees from various wings have been entrusted with the work to complete the task of delimitation of wards. While they are working on this job, their primary duty is being hit,” said an official, adding that senior functionaries have toughened their stand and have demanded immediate competition of the work.