Amritsar MC misses third deadline to complete delimitation survey

Amritsar, November 8
Even as the deadline for completion of delimitation of wards for the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections has been enhanced thrice, the work is still incomplete. The present term of the MC House would end in January next year.
It is imperative to hold the elections before the term ends. However, as the delimitation work is incomplete, it would not be possible to conduct the elections on stipulated time. The work of delimitation of MC wards had started in May. Presently, the MC has 85 words. The officials stated that the number of wards may increase or decrease depending on the report of the delimitation work.
MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, in a meeting with the employees conducting delimitation work earlier last week, had asked them to complete the work within a week. However, sources in the department claimed that the work is still incomplete.
The delay in completion of the delimitation work is also impacting the functioning of MC wings from which the employees have been drawn. Sources said the delay had caused huge backlog in these wings.
“The employees from various wings have been entrusted with the work to complete the task of delimitation of wards. While they are working on this job, their primary duty is being hit,” said an official, adding that senior functionaries have toughened their stand and have demanded immediate competition of the work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...
Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case
Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...