Amritsar MC officials thrashed, held hostage in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

A team of the estate wing of the MC, who went to measure the government land, was thrashed and taken hostage by illegal occupants of the land at Chabal Road.

According to information, some residents had illegally occupied 9 kanal 6 marlas and constructed a house, a religious place and two shops on it. The matter was sub judice. Following the upcoming hearing of the case and on the orders of senior MC officials, estate wing staff visited the place to measure land.

Occupants denied their entry in the premises. MC staff told them that they had come from the MC. Then the occupants asked them to show their identity cards. Even after showing the cards, they did not let them measure it.

After heated arguments, the occupants reportedly assaulted the MC team and took them hostage in a room. The MC employees called the Estate Officer and informed about the status. Dharmendrajit Singh further informed MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, who made a phone call to police officers and asked them to take action.