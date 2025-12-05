DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar MC partially demolishes three illegal buildings

Amritsar MC partially demolishes three illegal buildings

Premises sealed to prevent further construction

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation today carried out a demolition drive against illegal buildings in the Pakki Gali area. Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, the civic body executed a strict enforcement operation aimed at curbing unauthorised constructions in the city.

Advertisement

According to officials, three structures were found to be in clear violation of building bylaws. The teams partially demolished the illegal portions and sealed the premises to prevent further construction.

Advertisement

The operation was supervised by Municipal Town Planner Narinder Sharma. He was accompanied by Assistant Town Planner Manjeet Singh, Building Inspector Navjot Kaur and the enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation. Officials reached the spot early in the day, identified unauthorised extensions and illegal floors, and completed the demolition and sealing process on site.

Advertisement

Municipal Commissioner Shergill reiterated that no illegal construction will be tolerated within city limits. The civic body said that strict and continuous action will be taken against violators, and that individuals ignoring building norms will face immediate enforcement.

It is worth mentioning here that in recent years, large-scale illegal construction has emerged in the city. Several sealed buildings in inner and outer localities were later completed and are now operational, including many functioning as hotels. Around the Darbar Sahib area alone, nearly 1,000 unauthorised hotels are estimated to have come up. The MC failed to curb the illegal constructions in the walled city area.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts