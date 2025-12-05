Amritsar MC partially demolishes three illegal buildings

The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation today carried out a demolition drive against illegal buildings in the Pakki Gali area. Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, the civic body executed a strict enforcement operation aimed at curbing unauthorised constructions in the city.

According to officials, three structures were found to be in clear violation of building bylaws. The teams partially demolished the illegal portions and sealed the premises to prevent further construction.

The operation was supervised by Municipal Town Planner Narinder Sharma. He was accompanied by Assistant Town Planner Manjeet Singh, Building Inspector Navjot Kaur and the enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation. Officials reached the spot early in the day, identified unauthorised extensions and illegal floors, and completed the demolition and sealing process on site.

Municipal Commissioner Shergill reiterated that no illegal construction will be tolerated within city limits. The civic body said that strict and continuous action will be taken against violators, and that individuals ignoring building norms will face immediate enforcement.

It is worth mentioning here that in recent years, large-scale illegal construction has emerged in the city. Several sealed buildings in inner and outer localities were later completed and are now operational, including many functioning as hotels. Around the Darbar Sahib area alone, nearly 1,000 unauthorised hotels are estimated to have come up. The MC failed to curb the illegal constructions in the walled city area.