Amritsar MC poll: BJP to contest all 85 wards

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 14

In preparation for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP core group members led by party district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu held a meeting to review the election strategy at the Khanna Smarak office of the party here today. Detailed discussions were held on the election strategy and suggestions were also invited during the meeting. BJP core group members Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, former health minister Dr Baldev Raj Chawla, Bakshi Ram Arora, Salil Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Sukhminder Singh Pintu, Anand Sharma, Rakesh Gill, Reena Jaitley, Kewal Kumar, Sanjeev Khanna and Dr Ram Chawla were present on the occasion.

The BJP will field its candidates in all the 85 wards of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation without any alliance and win the election, said Harvinder Singh Sandhu.