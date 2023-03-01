Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has prepared a list of top 100 defaulters in the city and teams of the property tax wing will visit the properties to recover the tax during the next coming weeks. To enhance the recovery of property tax, the MC has given targets to field staff, who will visit the defaulters and ask them to pay the pending tax. This time, the MC will not conduct property tax collection camps. Instead of sitting in localities, the MC has identified the major defaulters and staff will focus on such commercial establishments.

Daljit Singh, Nodal Officer for property tax, said, “We have prepared a list of owners of top 100 commercial establishments, whose property tax has been pending for the past year. We have issued them sealing notices. Now our staff will visit the property owners and ask them to pay the dues. In case they deny to pay the tax, we will seal the buildings. No defaulter would be exempted.”

Meanwhile, the MC has been continuing with its sealing drive. On the second consecutive week, the civic body continues sealing the properties of tax defaulters. The property tax department sealed seven properties and recovered Rs 15 lakh from the defaulters today. On Monday, staff of the property tax department had sealed six buildings of defaulters.

The MC has collected Rs 28.94 crore in tax till date. This amount is almost 6 crore more than the amount recovered last year on this day. The MC staff is expecting that they will recover Rs 50 crore till the end of this fiscal. Property tax officials claim that more than 80 per cent regular tax payers have paid the tax till date. The remaining would pay it in the next one month.