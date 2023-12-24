Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 23

Municipal Town Planning (MTP) Department of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) took action against commercial buildings, which were being constructed illegally in the walled city area, here today. On the directions of MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, a team of the MTP Department led by central zone ATP Paramjit Dutta and building inspector Navjot Kaur took action against eight illegal under-construction buildings near the Golden Temple.

Dutta said the team inspected buildings in Papra Wala Bazaar, Atta Mandi, Ghee Mandi and Bhai Seva Bazaar. He said action was taken against eight buildings as these were being constructed without getting building plans approved. These buildings were partially demolished and the construction work was stopped.

Dutta said goods were also confiscated from these buildings after heated arguments with their owners.

Earlier on Thursday, the MC had stopped construction work at 20 such sites in the central zone. The action was taken in Moti Bazaar, Katra Ahluwalia, Sherawala Gate, Ramanand Bagh and Ghee Mandi.

Recently, serious anomalies were noticed when a team of the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Local Bodies Department inspected illegally constructed buildings in the central zone. Some officials were also shuffled after gross violation of building bylaws came to the light in the central zone. Hundreds of illegal hotels have been constructed in the city during the past few years.

Dutta appealed to residents to get the building plan approved from the MC before starting construction. Otherwise, building would be demolished and goods kept in it would be seized, he added. No violator would be spared, the ATP said.