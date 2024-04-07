Amritsar MC removes construction debris, cleans sewers in south zone

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

A joint drive was conducted by all departments of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) in south zone of the city today. The drive was led by MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh in which officials and staff of the sanitation, civil, operation and maintenance (O&M) and streetlight wings and the Horticulture Department were present. All required equipment, including tippers, super-sucker, jetting and suction machines were deployed during the drive for removal of construction and demolition debris and cleaning of sewer from Chattiwind Gate, Tarn Taran Road, Sultanwind Road and the adjoining areas falling under the south zone.

Superintending Engineer Sandeep Singh, Executive Engineer Bhalinder Singh, SDO Karan Kumar, JEs and sanitation staff removed debris and garbage during the drive while safai karamcharis cleaned roads. Health officer Dr Yogesh Arora, chief sanitary inspector Ranjit Singh, JP Babbar and others were present during the drive. Horticulture staff removed wild grass from central verge of main roads.

Streetlight wing staff repaired dysfunctional streetlights on main roads and in bazars and streets of the south zone. MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said joint operations had been planned by all departments of the civic body to provide amenities to residents and give a facelift to the holy city.

He said similar drives would be conducted on regular basis in other zones of the city. He said residents could give suggestions for improvements in the drive. He appealed to residents to segregate wet and dry waste. He said garbage should never be thrown on streets and roads.

