Amritsar MC removes encroachments in city areas

Amritsar, August 29

In a joint operation, the municipal corporation along with traffic police removed illegal encroachments from different areas of the city and confiscated goods displayed on footpaths here on Tuesday.

Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said a team of the MC led by Inspector Rajkumar of the Estate Wing and a team of traffic police officials led by ADCP (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur inspected sidewalks, footpaths at Liberty Market, railway station link road, Rialto Chowk, Majitha Road and SSSS Chowk. Action was taken against illegal encroachers. Along with this, another team of the department visited the Town Hall, Shani Mandir and removed the illegal encroachments.

A team under the supervision of Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia took action against the shopkeepers who had occupied footpaths in areas of Putlighar Kabir Park, U-T Market, Chheharta Chowk, Khandwala were warned. MC Commissioner Rahul appealed to the residents of the city to keep their goods within the limits of their shops and if any person was found displaying goods on footpaths, then goods would be seized under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.