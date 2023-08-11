Amritsar MC resumes dog sterilisation drive

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

Finally, the municipal corporation (MC) has started catching stray dogs for sterilisation. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi had recently allotted the project for sterilisation of 20,000 canine to a private firm Animal Welfare Charitable Trust.

The project was suspended in November 2022 as the contract of a firm had ended after sterilising 5,000 dogs. Now, sterilisation work has been resumed at Dog Sterilisation Centre in Mundal village in the Verka area.

The teams of the MC have caught 20 stray dogs from the walled city area. The teams visited Chowk Katra Khazana, Gate Hakima and other areas of the walled city to capture stray dogs. The canine have been shifted to the Dog Sterilisation Centre, Mudhal village, for operation.

Municipal corporation health officer Dr Kiran Kumar said the sterilisation work was resumed to curb the population of stray canine in the city.

He said, “The MC has allotted the contract for sterilisation of 20,000 stray dogs at Mudhal village. We have the main Animal Birth Control Centre at Nariangarh. The firm hired for the dog sterilisation would soon start operating upon stray dogs.”

He said along with sterilisation, anti-rabies vaccine would also be administrated to dogs. After sterilisation, dogs would be released in the same area from where they were caught, he said.

To prevent infection after operation, dogs would be kept at the sterilisation centre for four to five days and released after proper recovery, said MC officials.