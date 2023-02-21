Amritsar MC seals 22 buildings of tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 20

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed 22 commercial establishments of property tax defaulters in the north and west zones of the city. The MC had issued around 11,000 notices to defaulters during the past some days.

The MC has collected around Rs 29 crore and targets to collect Rs 50 crore during this fiscal, ending on March 31. However, the number of taxpayers has increased this year and the MC is expecting that the target would be achieved. More than 1.06 lakh property owners have paid the tax till date. The MC has been focusing on commercial building as they contribute a major portion of tax collection.

Nodal officer for property tax Daljit Singh said: “We have sealed 22 shops and other commercial establishments of defaulters. We had issued notices to all defaulters prior to sealing. The seals will not be opened until the payment of tax. An area-wise schedule has been prepared. The drive will continue till March. We requested the residents to pay tax at the earliest to avoid long queues in the last week.”

As per the data, most of the tax defaulters didn’t pay their tax for the last six to eight years. The MC staff has prepared the record of tax defaulters and several defaulters get notices this year. The MC officials are expecting that with the 11,000 sealing notices, they would be able to achieve the recovery target of Rs 50 crore.

MC expects to achieve target