Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

The officials of the town planning wing of the municipal corporation (MC) visited several illegal construction sites and sealed four buildings in the walled city areas on Friday evening. The MC team also stopped work at 15 sites, where illegal construction was going on without approval.

On the instructions of MC Commissioner Rahul, Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Arun Khanna, building inspector Nirmaljit Verma, demolition staff and the MC police visited Katra Ahluwalia, Jalebiwala Chowk, Gali Sitaram, Ramanand Bagh and Jallianwala Bagh areas and inspected the under construction buildings.

Khanna said that the construction work of 15 buildings in these areas was stopped and tools and goods seized. The shuttering was also removed from an illegal under-construction building.

He said four under-construction structures were sealed for violating the building bylaws. A building in Jalebi Wala Chowk had already been sealed but builders broke it and restarted construction. The team sealed the building again.

Khanna said building inspector had been asked to file an FIR against the owner of the building for breaking the seal. The MC would keep a check on sealed buildings and police cases would be registered for violating the rules, he said.

Officials said that no one would be spared and residents should get approval from the MC before starting the construction work.