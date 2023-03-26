Amritsar MC seals illegal building at Lawrence Road again

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 25

A five-storey illegal under-construction building of Bansal Bakers at Lawrence Road was sealed by the Municipal Corporation for violation of building bylaws here yesterday. The same building was sealed last month too. Now it has been sealed for the fourth time.

This time the building was sealed for the fourth time by ATP Kulwant Singh, building inspectors Angad Singh, Munish Arora, Dheeraj Kumar, Vishal Rampal and staff of the demolition department on the orders of Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

The building owner has constructed basement and five storeys without approval of the MC. Upper two and a half floors are illegal. Apart from this, the house line has been also encroached upon by the building owners. There are several other building bylaws violations in this under-construction structure. The building has already been sealed three times by the Municipal Town Planning Wing (MTP) of the Municipal Corporation. With the political support, the building owner opened the seal of the building and started construction.

Last time the seal was opened by the building owner after giving an affidavit to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner that he himself would remove the illegal portion of the building. It was said in the affidavit that first the construction of the illegally constructed building would be removed only after that further work would be done. But even after 20 days, neither the top two and a half floors were removed, nor house line made free. However, work started again in the building.