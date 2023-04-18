Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 17

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation today sealed nine commercial buildings of property tax defaulters under the ongoing drive to meet the targets.

The MC team sealed six shops on Joda Phatak Road and Tara Wala Pul in the east zone. Similarly, three showrooms were sealed on Lawrence Road and at Nehru Shopping Complex in the north zone. A number of traders also paid pending property tax on the spot.

Sandeep Rishi, Commissioner, Amritsar Municipal Corporation, had directed the property tax wing to take stern action against the defaulters and collect Rs 16.50 crore by April 30.

The sealing notices were served on the tax defaulters before initiating the drive.

Officials of the property tax wing were also scrutinising major properties to verify self-assessment of tax.

Nodal officer Daljit Singh said documents of 16 major properties had been analysed so far. He said physical verification of several other buildings was underway and the MC would issue show-cause notices to the ones who had paid less tax.

Out of Rs 16.50 crore, the property tax wing has been able to collect only Rs 68.50 lakh tax so far.

Today, the MC collected Rs 10.25 lakh from the tax defaulters and 565 property owners paid their dues.