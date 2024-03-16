Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Officials of the property tax wing of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation sealed nine more properties of tax defaulters in various areas of the city. The MC drive against defaulters of property tax wing has been underway from the start of March.

MC officials said action was taken by teams of Central Zone and South Zone on Thursday. Central Zone Superintendent Harbans Lal, Inspector Sitaram and their team sealed nine buildings.

Vishal Wadhawan, Nodal Officer for property tax, stated that three defaulters later made payment and got the seal opened. He stated that similarly, six buildings were sealed by South Zone Superintendent Jaswinder Singh, Inspector Tarsem Sahota and their team on Sultanwind Road. Of them, three buildings were opened after the property owners made the payment. However, three buildings remained sealed.

Wadhawan said those will pay property tax after March 31 will have to pay a 20 per cent penalty with 18 per cent interest. He appealed to the residents to pay property tax to avoid penalty and interest.

He said the department has so far collected property tax of around Rs 34.50 crore. The department will achieve the recovery target by March 31. In the last financial year, the department had collected Rs 33.56 crore till date.

The sealing drive would continue in the city. The Citizen Facilitation Centre and zonal offices of the MC will remain open on Saturday to collect the property tax and licence fee.

