Amritsar MC seizes 65-kg single-use plastic items

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

The Health Wing of the Municipal Corporation raided various shops in the New Amritsar and GT Road areas and recovered 65-kg single-use plastic items here on Tuesday evening.

Municipal Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar along with Sanitary Inspector JP Singh, Sanitary Inspector Sarvjeet Singh, Ganesh Kumar, Anil Dogra and his team raided a “gachak” manufacturing factory in a colony opposite New Amritsar locality. During the raid, 30-kg single-use plastics were recovered from the factory. Single-use plastic was being used while packaging gachak. The sanitation condition inside and outside the factory was very poor. Challans were issued by the MC team for using single-use plastic and dirt.

Dr Kumar and his team raided another shop near Sultanwind Road. A large amount of plastic was found in this shop.